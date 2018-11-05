DFLer Dan Feehan and Republican Jim Hagedorn are battling for the open First Congressional District in southern Minnesota.

The open seat, which Democratic Rep. Tim Walz represented for 12 years until his bid for governor this year, has drawn $13.8 million in campaign spending by outside groups. Democrats are trying to hold a seat that Walz won over Hagedorn by only 1 percentage point in 2016, while Republicans hope to gain advantage after PResident Donald Trump’s 15-point win that year.

Hagedorn, who formerly worked for the U.S. Department of Treasury, is making the case that it’s time for a Republican to represent the rural district and that he’ll work closely with the president. It’s Hagedorn’s fourth try for the seat.

Feehan is presenting himself as a moderate, and says he wants Congress to be a check on Trump. Like Walz, he is a veteran: he completed two combat tours of duty in Iraq, then served as acting assistant secretary of defense at the Pentagon during the Obama administration.

Republican groups have run ads questioning Feehan’s patriotism and trying to link him to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and liberal billionaire George Soros. Feehan fought back with an ad of his own calling attacks on his military career disrespectful.

Immigration and trade are top issues in the heavily agricultural district. Feehan supports a path to citizenship for immigrants who pay taxes and don’t have criminal records, while Hagedorn backs a system permitting people to work in the United States and earn credits toward citizenship.

Maya Rao