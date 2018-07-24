Demi Lovato was hospitalized Tuesday in Los Angeles after an apparent heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told TheWrap that LAPD responded to a medical emergency on Tuesday at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in the Hollywood Hills — which is the area where Lovato resides. An official at the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to TheWrap the incident involved a 25-year-old woman and they received the call to respond 11:22 a.m. The individual is currently in unknown condition.

TMZ first reported the news of Lovato’s overdose, saying that the pop star was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home in the Hollywood Hills. According to TMZ, she is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Last month, the singer revealed via her new track “Sober” that she had fallen off the wagon after fighting substance abuse for years. She previously lived in a sober living home after leaving rehab and had been sober of alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin for six years.

Lovato’s most recent performance was with Iggy Azalea at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Sunday. According to TMZ, Lovato was schedule to leave this week for an upcoming show in Atlantic City, but insiders tell the outlet she’s been struggling.

A representative for Lovato did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.