NEWARK, N.J. — Demi Lovato ended the U.S. leg of her "Tell Me You Love Me" tour in a seductive kiss with her opening act Kehlani.
Kehlani sneaked on stage in Newark on Monday night and grabbed Lovato, and the two shared a kiss. Lovato then pushed Kehlani down on a bed on stage.
Lovato wrote on Instagram that it was "an incredible fun sexy crazy night."
Kehlani posted that Lovato's dancers put her up to it. She wrote it was a dream getting to do the tour.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Pregnant woman not allowed to board Disney cruise ship
Disney Cruise Lines prevented a Missouri woman from boarding one of its ships because she is 25 weeks pregnant.
Books
REVIEW: 'Hey Mom,' by Louie Anderson, pays tribute to Mom and Minnesota
NONFICTION: "Baskets" isn't the only way the St. Paul-bred comic pays tribute to his late parent.
TV & Media
Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest
A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.
Music
Demi Lovato ends US tour in seductive kiss with Kehlani
Demi Lovato ended the U.S. leg of her "Tell Me You Love Me" tour in a seductive kiss with her opening act Kehlani.
National
Trump blasts news media as 'fakers', defends Sinclair
President Donald Trump is starting the day with tweets criticizing broadcast news media as "fakers."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.