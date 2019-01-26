He was a retired factory worker, living with his wife in Wales. Once outgoing and sociable, engaged in activities including a community choir, he’d been jolted by a diagnosis of early dementia.

A few months later, at 70, he wouldn’t leave the house alone, fearful that if he needed help, he couldn’t manage to call his wife. He avoided household chores he’d previously undertaken. “He’d lost a lot of confidence,” said Linda Clare, a clinical psychologist at the University of Exeter. “He was actually capable, but he was frightened of making a mistake, getting it wrong.”

Clare directed a recent trial of cognitive rehabilitation in England and Wales in which the patient was enrolled. Cognitive rehabilitation, which Clare has been researching for 20 years, evolved from methods used to help people with brain injuries.

The practice brings occupational and other therapists into the homes of dementia patients to learn which activities they’re struggling with and which abilities they want to preserve or improve upon. Organizing a visit with a friend, perhaps. Keeping track of the day’s appointments. Heating a prepared lunch.

In weekly sessions over several months, the therapists devised individual strategies that can help, at least in the early and moderate stages of the disease. The therapists show patients how to compensate for memory problems and practice new techniques.

Cognitive rehab has its limitations. “We never suggest this can reverse the effects of dementia,” Clare said.

But she and other researchers have demonstrated that people with dementia can significantly improve their ability to do the tasks they’ve opted to tackle, their chosen priorities. Those improvements persist over months, perhaps up to a year, even as participants’ cognition declines in other ways.

“They want to be enabled to manage their lives,” said Clare. “It gives hope that they can handle everyday challenges.”

The retiree in Wales, for instance, wanted to be able to go out alone, but “he was terrified of the mobile phone, thinking he’d do something wrong and break it,” Clare said.

The man wrote down the instructions, then practiced over several weeks using a technique called “expanding rehearsal.” He placed calls in the house, then from the yard, then from down the street.

He eventually returned to choir and walked to shops. He and his therapist moved on to demystifying the washing machine and microwave. He said, “My fear has gone.”

This approach may represent the future for the growing number of older adults with dementia. Trials of drugs to prevent or treat dementia have failed over and over. And millions of people and their stressed family caregivers need help now.

“We can’t wait another 20 years for some magic pill,” said Laura Gitlin, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Drexel University. She has developed a program similar to cognitive rehab, which also brings occupational therapists into people’s homes.

“We’re trying to lay the scientific basis for nonpharmacological approaches,” Gitlin said. “These studies signal that they can have powerful effects on peoples’ lives.”