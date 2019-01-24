SHOREVIEW, Minn. _ Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.5 million.
The Shoreview, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share.
The provider of graphic arts design and check printing services posted revenue of $524.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $155.9 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Deluxe expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.15.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $490 million to $505 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Deluxe shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 44 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLX
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.