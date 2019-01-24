SHOREVIEW, Minn. _ Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $63.5 million.

The Shoreview, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.54 per share.

The provider of graphic arts design and check printing services posted revenue of $524.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $155.9 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Deluxe expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $490 million to $505 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Deluxe shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 44 percent in the last 12 months.

