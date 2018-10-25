SHOREVIEW, Minn. _ Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $31.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Shoreview, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The provider of graphic arts design and check printing services posted revenue of $493.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Deluxe expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.48 to $1.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $522 million to $532 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.63 to $5.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $2 billion to $2.01 billion.

Deluxe shares have dropped 34 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31 percent in the last 12 months.

