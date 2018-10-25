SHOREVIEW, Minn. _ Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $31.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Shoreview, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.
The provider of graphic arts design and check printing services posted revenue of $493.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in December, Deluxe expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.48 to $1.55.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $522 million to $532 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.63 to $5.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $2 billion to $2.01 billion.
Deluxe shares have dropped 34 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLX
