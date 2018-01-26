Delta, United and Southwest Airlines are beefing up nonstop service from Boston, Philadelphia and other major hubs to accommodate an anticipated crush of football fans flying in for Super Bowl LII and related activities.

The carriers are focusing on the long weekend, from Friday, Feb. 2, to Monday, Feb. 5.

Delta is adding 21 flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Boston Logan and Philadelphia International Airport.

Southwest also is adding a flight on the Friday before the Big Game from Boston to MSP and two outbound flights each from MSP to ­Boston and Philadelphia on that Monday.

United will add 16 additional flights, including special routes from Boston, Philadelphia and Providence, R.I. It also is adding flights from hubs in Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.

“We want United Airlines to be the first choice for football fans planning their travel to Minneapolis,” Grant Whitney, United’s vice president of domestic network planning, said in a statement.