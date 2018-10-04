Delta teases free Wi-Fi

Delta Air Lines' chief executive has gone on record as saying that the carrier will offer free Wi-Fi for all passengers, Forbes reported last week. "I don't know of anywhere else, besides in an airplane, that you can't get free Wi-Fi," CEO Ed Bastian told the audience of the Skift Economic Forum in New York on Sept. 28. "We're going to make it free." No word on when that might happen, however. Delta currently charges $16 a day for wireless. Consistent, high-quality Wi-Fi has been a challenge for many airlines. JetBlue Airways currently offers free Wi-Fi, although on two recent JetBlue flights between Minneapolis and Boston, the Wi-Fi worked for us on one flight but not the other.

Simon Peter Groebner

Few new traveler protections

Congress approved legislation on Wednesday that reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration for five years. The legislation bars in-flight cellphone calls as well as the forcible removal of passengers. But perhaps more important is what is not in the bill. There are no new rules on airlines' fees for reservation changes or bags, and there is no move to privatize air traffic control. Part of the bill requires the FAA to determine within a year the minimum distance between seats by studying how quickly people can safely evacuate. Most U.S. airlines currently put 30 inches of space between rows in economy class, though some no-frills airlines like Spirit put only 28 inches between seats. "If they come up with a minimum seat regulation, that minimum will mirror the minimum in the market today," said Samuel Engel, senior vice president for aviation at consulting group ICF. "So it won't make things better."

New York Times

A Uniworld Nile cruise.

Save on Egypt river cruises

With Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, save 20 percent on select 2018 and 2019 itineraries in India, Egypt, Vietnam and Cambodia. Receive an extra 10 percent early-booking discount on select 2019 spring cruises. Savings for the Explore the Exotics deal vary. The 12-day Splendors of Egypt and the Nile cruise starts at $3,850 per person double — a savings of $1,649 — and includes accommodations, airport transfers and meals onboard. The 15-day Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia and the Mekong starts at $3,990 (save $1,709) for 2018 departures and $3,710 (save $1,589) in 2019. Add $140 in port fees. Price includes accommodations, airport transfers, beverages and meals onboard, and gratuities for local land experts and drivers (1-866-883-3684; uniworld.com/en/current-offers).

Washington Post

Travel with your toddler

Take advantage of the years when you are not limited by school holidays and summer vacation. At the Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in St. Lucia, children will learn about their destination through activities designed for each age group. The SCOUTS program — Seeing, Crafting, Observing, Understanding, Tasting, St. Lucia) is infused in the fun you'll find headquartered within the 50,000-square-foot Coco­land Kidz Club. Expect youngsters to access a mini zipline and rock wall, a petting zoo and plenty of water play. Three of five resort pools cater to kids and include a lazy river and a zero entry splash pool. Savvy youngsters can order colorful slushies and fruity drinks at their own swim-up bar. When parents opt for a night on their own, kids can enjoy their own Pirates Night or Movie Night on the Splash Lawn (cbayresort.com).

Familytravel.com