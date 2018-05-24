ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines says it will resume nonstop flights next year between the United States and Mumbai, India.

The airline is crediting recent U.S. agreements with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates over alleged subsidies to three big Persian Gulf carriers that also fly to India.

Delta said Thursday it will announce schedule details later this year. It also plans to sell other flights within India on partner Jet Airways.

Atlanta-based Delta dropped India in 2015, leaving United Airlines as the only U.S. carrier flying there, to Mumbai and Delhi.

Trump administration deals with Qatar and the UAE will require Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways to improve financial disclosures. The Gulf carriers say they don't plan new flights to and from the U.S. and destinations outside their own countries.