Continuing turmoil at Delta Air Lines stemming from midweek storms in the American Southeast were still disrupting travelers on Saturday as far away as the Twin Cities, airport officials said.

Delta canceled hundreds of flights nationally, three days after severe thunderstorms caused disruptions at its hub airport in Atlanta.

Eight of those were to Minnesota, said Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

Delta said the 275 flights erased Saturday morning, “with some additional cancellations possible,” came on top of about 3,000 flight cancellations earlier in the week.

Wednesday thunderstorms across Georgia and other states in the Southeast grounded many flights. About 60 percent of Delta’s planes use the Atlanta airport on an average day, and the airline was still getting planes and crews into position to resume a normal schedule.

The cancellations led to a deluge of complaints on Twitter under the hashtag #deltameltdown.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West apologized to frustrated customers Thursday, saying the midweek storms had been “unprecedented” and tough to forecast.

