ATLANTA — Delta is reporting a 30 percent profit surge from the first quarter and its outlook for the current quarter is pushing company shares higher before the opening bell.

The Atlanta carrier on Wednesday posted first-quarter net income of $730 million, or $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 96 cents per share, which is 6 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was also surprisingly good, rising 5 percent to $10.47 billion/

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. are up more than 1 percent.

