GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Delta Air Lines plane slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Saturday morning at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Airport officials said Flight 1770 was headed for Atlanta when it left the taxiway around 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported, nor was there any damage to the plane.
Airport Director Marty Piette told WBAY-TV that airport officials were looking into whether freezing drizzle was the cause. Freezing drizzle was blamed for several crashes in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday morning.
The 107 passengers were bused back to the airport for rebooking on other flights.
