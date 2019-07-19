Delta checks sports gear

For sporting passengers, Delta Air Lines just hit a home run. Make that a hole in one. The dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has rewritten its policy on specialty baggage to eliminate the $150 fees for checking golf clubs, bicycles, surfboards, scuba gear and other large pieces of sports equipment. The change took effect for travel worldwide on tickets purchased beginning July 17. Customers will instead pay only the usual checked baggage fees, or none if they qualify according to their booking or SkyMiles Medallion status. The move follows similar changes at United and American Airlines. "Due to space limitations, acceptance and charges may vary for itineraries on a Delta Connection carrier," the airline noted.

Kerri Westenberg

Changes at Sun Country

Last week, Sun Country Airlines reduced the cost of changing or canceling its flights. The Eagan-based airline will waive the change or cancellation fees on all reservations 60 or more days before departure. For a change made 14 to 59 days before travel, the change fee will be $50. That rises to $100 if a change is made less than 14 days before travel. These new fees apply to each passenger on each flight direction, and customers will only be able to change their reservations online if they booked directly through Sun Country rather than a third-party agency like Expedia. Before this change, the airline charged $60 on changes made more than 60 days in advance and $120 per person, per direction on changes made closer to the date of travel. Most airlines have change fees; Delta Air Lines charges between $200 and $500 to change a nonrefundable ticket, with no fee on its more expensive refundable tickets.

Kristen Leigh Painter

The lobby of the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

Disney does Dalí

One of Walt Disney World's many resorts just got a fresh face, inspired by famed Spanish artist Salvador Dalí. Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando has completed a multiyear reimagining. The Gran Destino Tower is on the southeastern shores of Lago Dorado, the resort's 22-acre "Golden Lake." It offers 545 guest rooms, a two-story lobby, meeting venues and a rooftop restaurant and lounge. Gran Destino Tower takes its name from the Disney film "Destino," which was originally a collaboration between Walt Disney and surrealist painter Dalí. Drawing inspiration from the animated short, Disney said "the tower is a whimsical, magnificent visual feast, diverse in its design and execution." The lobby of the tower is designed in the Catalan Modernism style. The starting rate for a room in the tower is $234 a night, and it goes all the way up to $1,382 a night for the Presidential Suite.

Miami Herald

Steep competition

A street in Wales has been designated the steepest in the world after a successful campaign by residents. The title comes at the expense of a street in New Zealand, which has apparently been eclipsed in the steepness sweepstakes. Guinness World Records said Tuesday that the street of Ffordd Pen Llech in the seafront town of Harlech, 245 miles northwest of London, has a gradient of 37.45%, two percentage points steeper than the former titleholder in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island. The Welsh campaign was led by businessman and architectural historian Gwyn Headley. He says he feels "jubilation" now that the street has been recognized. He says he feels sorry for New Zealand, but that "steeper is steeper."

Associated Press