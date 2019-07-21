WASHINGTON — Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting to help the Washington Mystics rout the Atlanta Dream 93-65 on Sunday.

Aerial Powers added 17 points and Tianna Hawkins had 13 for the Mystics.

Delle Donne hit a 3 that gave Washington (11-6) the lead for good and sparked a 19-4 run that made it 30-15 when Shatori Walker-Kimbrough made another 3-pointer about a minute into the second quarter. The Mystics took a 45-31 lead into halftime and scored 10 of the first 12 third-quarter points to push their lead to 22.

Elizabeth Williams led the Dream (5-14) with 14 points. Nia Coffey scored 13 and Brittney Sykes 11. Atlanta has lost four in a row.