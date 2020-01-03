A truck driver who made a delivery last fall to a Carver County home and took off with the resident's cat has been charged with misdemeanor theft and animal abandonment.

Byron Thomas Vieau took an interest in Dot, a black and white, long-haired male cat, when he stopped at a home in the 2600 block of County Road 127 in Watertown Township around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, the charges said.

The homeowner looked for the 12-year-old feline after the driver left, but was unable to find him. The homeowner reported it missing.

Vieau later confessed to snatching the cat who has a microchip identifier in his shoulder, the charges state. He had a change of heart and let it go "somewhere outside Watertown," the charges said.

As of Friday, the 14-pound cat has not been found, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.

Anybody with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 952-361-1212.