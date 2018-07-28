When a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reunify migrant families separated at the border, the government’s cleanup crews faced an immediate problem.

They weren’t sure who the families were, let alone what to call them.

Customs and Border Protection databases had categories for “family units,” and “unaccompanied alien children” who arrive without parents. They did not have a distinct classification for more than 2,600 children who had been stripped away from their families and placed in government shelters.

So agents came up with a new term: “deleted family units.”

But when they sent that information to the refugee office at the Department of Health and Human Services, which was told to facilitate the reunifications, the office’s database didn’t have a column for such families.

The crucial tool for fixing the problem was crippled. Case workers and government health officials had to sift by hand through the files of all the nearly 12,000 migrant children in HHS custody to figure out which ones had arrived with parents, where the adults were jailed and how to put them back together.

Compounding failures to record, classify and keep track of migrant parents and children pulled apart by President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border crackdown were at the core of what is now widely regarded as one of the biggest debacles of his presidency. The rapid implementation and sudden reversal of the policy whiplashed multiple federal agencies, forcing the activation of an HHS command center ordinarily used to handle hurricanes and other catastrophes.

After his 30-day deadline to reunite the “deleted” families passed Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw lambasted the government for its lack of preparation and coordination.

“There were three agencies, and each was like its own stovepipe. Each had its own boss, and they did not communicate,” Sabraw said at a Friday court hearing in San Diego. “What was lost in the process was the family. The parents didn’t know where the children were, and the children didn’t know where the parents were. And the government didn’t know either.”

This account of the separation plan’s implementation and sudden demise is based on court records as well as interviews with more than 20 current and former government officials, advocates and contractors, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

In court filings Thursday, the government said it had reunited more than 1,800 children with their parents or other guardians. But 711 children would remain separated for now, because their parents had been deported, had criminal records or otherwise had not been cleared to regain custody.

In the end, Trump’s decision to stop separating families, followed by Sabraw’s reunification order, has largely brought a return to the status quo at the border, with hundreds of adults released from custody to await immigration hearings while living with their children in the United States.

‘Something we had to do’

When illegal crossings along the Mexico border jumped this spring to their highest levels since Trump took office, the president fumed, telling aides, “This can’t happen on my watch.”

Family units consisting of at least one parent and one child were a growing share of those coming across, typically to turn themselves in and claim asylum, citing drug violence and gang threats in Central America. Border Patrol officials called them “non-impactables,” meaning that the adults knew that arriving with children would probably result in them being released from detention to await immigration hearings that could be months or years away.

“We truly felt this was something we had to do,” a senior DHS official said. “Enforcing the law for the right reasons is not a bad decision.”

Suddenly, an idea considered too extreme by the Obama administration was back in play.

But there were also top officials at DHS and other agencies who warned it could go disastrously wrong.

“Some of us didn’t think it would be good policy. Not because it wouldn’t be effective, but because it doesn’t reflect American values, and because it would bring a huge blowback,” said James Nealon, a former DHS international policy adviser who resigned in February.

Last year, with no public announcement, the administration piloted a mass-separation system in the El Paso area. When illegal crossings jumped this spring, Trump signed off on a blanket policy for the whole border.

“If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you as required by law,” Sessions said in a May 7 speech in Arizona. “If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border.”

As the system ramped up, thousands of children were funneled into shelters overseen by HHS, so many that the agency had to set up a tent camp outside El Paso and plan for additional ones on military bases.

“I think CBP and ICE would have preferred a plan that was more incremental, starting in certain locations, or with specific groups,” said Stewart Verdery, assistant homeland security secretary under Bush, referring to Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “Something that could be done in a ratcheted way, so you could know exactly where people were physically and with respect to litigation status.”

On June 28, two days after Sabraw’s reunification order, DHS officials held a conference call for members of its Homeland Security Advisory Council, a group of security experts and former officials who provide recommendations and counsel to the secretary. One member, David A. Martin, said officials had few answers when dismayed members asked how they planned to bring families back together: “They were saying, “Well, we’re working on it.’ ” Two weeks later, he and three other members quit in disgust.

In his resignation letter, Martin said the separations were “executed with astounding casualness about precise tracking of family relationships — as though eventual reunification was deemed unlikely or at least unimportant.”

Long-standing problems

Well before Trump took office, people inside and outside HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement recognized that the custom-built database used since 2014 to track the migrant children in its custody was clunky and flawed.

The Unaccompanied Children Portal crashed often, according to several people with access to it. And because it sometimes failed to save information, caseworkers were trained to copy whatever they were trying to enter about a child into a separate Word document.

Most serious, the portal was not built in a way that allowed ORR to add data categories or quickly sort the information it contains, according to three people familiar with it. If HHS staff wanted to compile specific information, such as a roster of all the pregnant teenagers at shelters, “It would be months and months,” said a former department official.

Because the system was not designed with an expectation that ORR would need to find the detained parents of its children, the portal did not include a place to type in information about parents’ identity, location or file number.

In 2016, the department hired a contractor who made recommendations for upgrading the system and adding more staff. A few improvements were made, but it was near the end of the Obama administration, and the old guard ran out of time. “We left a blueprint for the new administration to pick up,” the former official said. “To my knowledge, nothing happened.”

An HHS spokesman said a “data element” was added to the system about two weeks ago to make clear whether a child was separated from a parent or guardian while being apprehended.

Hit or miss

HHS officials said they participated in White House calls and meetings after the zero-tolerance policy was announced. But they did not address repeated questions about whether the department was involved in planning the policy.

The department’s refugee office was overwhelmed with the number of children in its custody once the mass separations began. And the files arriving from the Border Patrol were a mess.

In some cases, Border Patrol agents had handwritten parents’ names and alien numbers in children’s files that were sent on to ORR. But it was hit or miss, according to several children’s advocates familiar with the records. One HHS official said that files he reviewed typically contained parents’ names but did not say where they could be located.

The underlying problem, though, was that the problem-ridden database “was not set up to reunite children [with] parents from whom they’d been separated,” said Robert Carey, who was director of ORR for the final two years of the Obama era.

As one senior DHS official put it: “We had a system that was designed to flow one way.”