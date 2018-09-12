NEW YORK — When a business is large enough that the owner must delegate decisions and tasks — even to trusted employees — it can be difficult to cede control.
Experts say people need to accept that the tasks they delegate won't be done perfectly all the time, while delegating allows employees to grow and lets owners concentrate on things only they can truly do.
Owners who have learned to delegate say they realized that their reluctance to share the work stood in the way of their companies growing. Some owners got some mentoring themselves to help make delegating easier.
