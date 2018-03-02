WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Supreme Court has overturned the criminally negligent homicide conviction of a girl in the fatal beating of a 16-year-old at a high school in 2016.
In its ruling released Thursday, the court ruled the girl couldn't have foreseen the attack would cause 16-year-old Amy Inita Joyner-Francis to die from cardiac arrest.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports the girl was 17 when a judge found her guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree criminal conspiracy last year. The conspiracy conviction stands; it wasn't appealed.
Joyner-Francis died after a violent encounter with the girl and others in a Howard High School of Technology restroom. According to state Medical Examiner Office testimony, the fight exacerbated a pre-existing heart condition leading to Joyner-Francis's death.
