DOVER, Del. — A Delaware police chief charged with drunken driving after his vehicle got stuck on railroad tracks last year has resigned and pleaded guilty.
News outlets report that 48-year-old Brian C. Hill got a year's probation for the misdemeanor offense after withdrawing his not-guilty plea on Monday. He also must complete a class and pay some fees.
Court records say a state trooper found Hill's disabled vehicle parked on railroad tracks one night in 2017. Hill filed a motion through his attorney to suppress his breathalyzer results, but a judge declined, saying the trooper reported that Hill admitted to the charge and asked the trooper "to help him out of a bad situation."
Clayton Mayor David Letterman says Hill resigned Friday as chief of the Clayton Police Department.
