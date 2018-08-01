1st-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:18. Good. bid, brushed, clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.530, 45.740, 59.100, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.930.

Trainer: A. Allen, III

Winner: GR/RO C, 3, by Fullbridled-Jule's Gold

Scratched: Conquistodor Fuego, Bugsy's Moment.