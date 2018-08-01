1st_$20,000, wvr mdn cl, 2YO, 5f.

2nd_$12,000, cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

3rd_$14,000, cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up, 5f.

4th_$10,000, mdn cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

5th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi.

6th_$12,000, cl $7,500-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

7th_$17,000, wvr cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

8th_$15,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

9th_$30,000, stk, 3 & 4YO F, 1 1/16mi.

CRE Run Oaks Arabian Distaff Stakes

