1st-$20,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs

2nd-$12,000, Claiming $7,500-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

3rd-$14,000, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

4th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile

5th-$34,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)

6th-$12,000, Claiming $7,500-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

7th-$17,000, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

8th-$15,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs

9th-$30,000, Stakes, 3 & 4-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth

CRE Run Oaks Arabian Distaff Stakes

