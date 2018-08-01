1st-$20,000, Waiver Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Five Furlongs
2nd-$12,000, Claiming $7,500-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
3rd-$14,000, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
4th-$10,000, Maiden Claiming $7,500-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile
5th-$34,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)
6th-$12,000, Claiming $7,500-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
7th-$17,000, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
8th-$15,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs
9th-$30,000, Stakes, 3 & 4-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth
CRE Run Oaks Arabian Distaff Stakes
