DOVER, Del. — A fire department official says dozens of pet snakes died when a blaze ripped through a home in Delaware.
The Delaware News Journal reports that no people were injured in the fire that broke out Sunday morning in Dover.
The homeowner told firefighters that approximately 60 snakes were in the house. All of them are believed to be dead. There was no immediate word on what kinds of snakes were being kept in the home.
Deputy Chief Michael O'Connor Jr. of the Dover Fire Department says the snakes were kept in bedrooms throughout the house.
O'Connor says the fire apparently started in the kitchen and caused extensive damage to the house.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Texas service held for Vietnam War pilot, killed in 1967
U.S. flags and patriotic songs helped honor an Air Force pilot from Texas whose plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War and his remains identified earlier this year.
Variety
Epstein questions deepen after report that jail broke rules
Jail staff failed to follow protocols leading up to Jeffrey Epstein's death , according to a report from The New York Times , deepening the fallout from what led to the highly connected financier's apparent suicide.
Nation
Epstein: How he died and what it means for his accusers
Financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in New York, officials said Saturday. His death angered some accusers who had hoped to confront him in court and see him serve a long prison sentence.
Nation
Dayton bar patrons commemorate 1 week since mass shooting
People who gathered at the scene of the Dayton mass shooting observed a moment of silence Sunday in tribute to the victims.
Variety
Mental evaluation sought for school traffic shooting suspect
Prosecutors are seeking a mental evaluation for a man accused of opening fire during a traffic dispute with another father during a morning student drop-off at an Alabama elementary school.