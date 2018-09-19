DOVER, Del. — Delaware's Division of Motor Vehicles has installed "Safe Selfie Zones" at its four locations, to allow newly licensed drivers to share the news — and not their personal details.
WBOC-TV reports that the zones feature a bright backdrop in front of which people can take pictures of themselves to share on social media, in lieu of sharing photographs of their driver's licenses.
According to a DMV informational image, the top of the backdrop is emblazoned with the words "Look who's driving now!!"
The station reports that the idea is the brainchild of Dover DMV employee Willie Goldsboro.
Last year, Delaware issued around 36,500 new licenses to minors and adults.
