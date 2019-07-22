MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police say they were able to stop an unmanned, runaway boat after its drivers fell into the water.
The Delaware News Journal reports officials said a mother and her two children were riding on the Indian River Bay when the driver lost control of the boat. In a Facebook post , the agency said the drivers were "thrown off" the boat, which was pulling a tube.
In a video posted by wildlife officials, the empty boat and tube can be seen sailing in circles while a police boat is able to pull up alongside it and an official dangles out to hit the kill switch.
Officials did not identify the passengers.
