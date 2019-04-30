Charlie Rubendall pitched a perfect game for DeLaSalle in a 1-0 victory over St. Anthony on Monday night at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.

The senior righthander had 10 strikeouts on 71 pitches over seven innings. He will continue his baseball career next year at Indiana State.

Gavin Taylor scored the Islanders’ lone run off a throwing error by the Huskies after Benton Scott hit the ball into play in the bottom of the second. Taylor went 2-for-3 and had two stolen bases.

Lakeville North 3, Rosemount 0: Ryan Sleeper hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for the Panthers. Gavin Baker drove in Branden Huwe as an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Devon Schewe earned the shutout with eight strikeouts; the senior allowed four hits.

Bloomington Kennedy 5, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2: John Kern went 2-for-3 to lead the Eagles over the Red Knights. The senior shortstop had three RBI. Evan Brown and Nicholas Renk had two hits apiece for Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Columbia Heights 2, Holy Angels 1: Josh Deel knocked in two runs in the third inning to boost the Hylanders over the Stars. Aaron Severson went 2-for-3 at the plate and struck out nine on the mound.

Softball

Maple Grove 1, Hopkins 0: Ava Dueck struck out a season high 14 and allowed one hit to lead the Crimson over the Royals. Sophie Culhane drove in Jade Tomashek to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Northfield 3, Red Wing 0: Brynn Hostettler had 17 strikeouts and threw a one-hit shutout. Jillian Noel had an RBI double in the third to give the Raiders a lead.

Buffalo 3, Big Lake 1: Shelby Stoll hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning. Julia Carlson, Jordan Zrust and Stoll each had two hits. Zrust had nine strikeouts on the mound and allowed five hits.

Prior Lake 7, Burnsville 5: Megan Rasmussen went 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead the Lakers. Kylie Karsky added two RBI. The Blaze avoided the shutout with a five-run fifth inning, with Ava Sauer hitting a three-run homer.