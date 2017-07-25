The Gophers mens’ basketball recruiting class became significantly more well-rounded Tuesday when DeLaSalle’s sharp-shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur announced his committment to Minnesota in front of friends, family, teammates and media members in the school’s gymnasium.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino had targeted the 6-4½ Kalscheur because of his long-range shooting capabilities and his commitment to playing dogged defense, a must under former Islanders coach Dave Thorson. He averaged 18.1 points per game for DeLaSalle last year and shot better than 36 percent on three-pointers.

Kalscheur had offers from Pitt, North Dakota, Drake, Northern Iowa and Bowling Green before deciding on Minnesota.

Kalscheur becomes the third local player from the class of 2018 to verbally commit to Minnesota. Pitino had already addressed the team’s interior needs when he landed commitments from Cretin-Derham Hall’s Daniel Oturu, a 6-10 center/forward who is a relentless rebounding machine, and Orono’s Jarvis Thomas, an explosive 6-8 power forward.

Kalscheur, Oturu and Thomas were teammates this spring and summer on the Howard Pulley AAU basketball team that played in the nationwide Nike EYBL Summer League. Kalschuer was second on that team in scoring (17.7 points per game), behind Apple Valley guard Tre Jones, and shot 43.8 percent from three-point range.

