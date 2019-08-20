Del Monte Foods Inc. is closing its large peas and corn canning facility in Sleepy Eye, laying off all its full-time and seasonal workers with it.

The California-based company on Tuesday notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that it plans to permanently shutter the 89-year old plant at the end of this year’s harvest and packing season.

The closure, which is slated to take place on or around Oct. 21, will result in the loss of 69 full-time jobs and 294 seasonal positions. Layoffs will began as soon as Oct. 2 and will be staggered through next June as the plant finishes any remaining labeling, shipping and administrative work needed to close.

Del Monte’s Sleepy Eye plant began operating in 1930 and produces more cases of peas and corn than any of the company’s other plants. It takes in crops from more than 300 growers covering more than 22,000 acres, according to Del Monte’s website.

When running at full capacity during the summer processing season, the plant can employ up to 400 seasonal workers.

The workers are not represented by a union and so bumping rights do not apply. DEED is still assessing the layoffs.