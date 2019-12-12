SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls has a new bishop.
Rev. Donald DeGrood was to be introduced Thursday as the successor to Bishop Paul Swain, who submitted his resignation at age 75 last September, per cannon law.
DeGrood most recently served as pastor of St. John the Baptist Church in Savage, Minnesota, which is part of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.
DeGrood will be ordained a bishop and installed on February 13.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Movies Director Clint Eastwood talks about long journey to make 'Richard Jewell' and criticism of the film
More from Star Tribune
Movies Director Clint Eastwood talks about long journey to make 'Richard Jewell' and criticism of the film
More from Star Tribune
Movies Director Clint Eastwood talks about long journey to make 'Richard Jewell' and criticism of the film
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Student in BB gun shooting has long disciplinary record
A Madison teen recently accused of shooting a middle school student with a BB gun had previously threatened to "kill everyone" at the school, according to district documents.
National
Authorities tie killers in New Jersey attack to fringe group
The two killers who stormed a kosher market in Jersey City had apparently been followers of the Black Hebrew Israelites — a fringe group whose members have been known to rail against white people and Jews — and one of them had made anti-Semitic posts online, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.
Variety
Maria Muldaur and John Jorgenson deliver a jazzy, bluesy and humorous twist to Christmas music
Besides playing obscure vintage holiday tunes, they reworked "Midnight at the Oasis" for Christmas at the Dakota.
Variety
Judge to decide on removing Texas baby's life support
A judge on Thursday will consider whether a Texas hospital can take a 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family's opposition.
Variety
DeGrood is new bishop of the Diocese of Sioux Falls
The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls has a new bishop.