MADISON, Wis. — A DeForest man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally dealing guns.
Federal prosecutors say 66-year-old Eugene Ripp admitted to selling firearms without a federal license from October 2015 to December 2016, even after being warned by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The U.S. attorney's office says Ripp attended gun shows throughout Wisconsin and outside the state, selling guns under the trade name "Son of a Gun."
Ripp faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines when he's sentenced May 8.
