MANTI, Utah — A self-styled prophet who helped lead a Utah doomsday cult that believed in polygamy remained defiant Wednesday as he was sent to prison for at least 25 years.

John Coltharp, 35, told a judge he was following "heavenly laws" and he was an Old Testament figure returned to earth to promote child marriage, the Deseret News reported .

Judge Marvin Bagley told Coltharp his beliefs are wrong and don't come from the Bible. He said he hopes Coltharp is never released from prison.

Coltharp pleaded guilty to sodomy and child bigamy charges in June. He could spend up to life in prison; a parole board will determine his release date.

Coltharp and his friend Samuel W. Shaffer, 34, formed a group called the Knights of the Crystal Blade based on arcane Mormon ideas long abandoned by the mainstream church, authorities said.

The two have described the religious group a "fundamentalist group for millennials" that formed online.

Both men held the title of prophet at different points and each secretly married two young girls ages 4 through 8, according to prosecutors. They were related to the men.

Sheriff's deputies discovered the four girls in barrels and an abandoned trailer on a makeshift compound of shipping containers in the southern Utah desert about 275 miles (440 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City in December 2017.

A mother of two of the girls had reported them missing along with two of her sons. The men brought the children there months before in preparation for an apocalypse or in hopes of gaining followers, authorities said.

Shaffer also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in May to up to life in prison.

A third man who authorities said joined the group after meeting its founders via Facebook, has also been charged with child sexual abuse, and police have said two other followers have cooperated investigators.