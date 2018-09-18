Defensive line depth would appear to be the least of the Vikings’ concerns, especially with Sheldon Richardson and Linval Joseph providing the exact type of interior pressure coach Mike Zimmer covets.

But more is apparently better and the Vikings are adding a familiar piece in Tom Johnson, league sources told the Star Tribune.

A corresponding move from the Vikings is needed to make room for Johnson, the 34-year-old pass rusher who was cut by the Seahawks on Saturday after one game for Seattle. He’s expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million, as NFL Media first reported.

The veteran journeyman returns to the Vikings after blooming late for Minnesota. Johnson had 16 sacks in 62 regular season games, including a career-high 15 starts last season, for the Vikings from 2014-2017 before deciding to sign with Seattle in free agency last spring. He provided just one tackle in the season-opener against Denver

“Because of what happened with the numbers, we just had to do something to make a move.” head coach Pete Carroll told the Seattle Post Intelligencer. “We had to figure out the best way for us over the long haul of this thing. Tom did a great job for us. We love him. We hated to have to separate like that. He’s a good ball player.”

The Vikings signed Richardson from Seattle in free agency, giving him a one-year, $8 million contract. They’ve already seen returns on the decision. Richardson has eight tackles and a sack in two games.