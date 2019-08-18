The Vikings listed nine players not expected to play during Sunday night’s exhibition against the Seahawks.

Among them are right tackle Brian O’Neill, who has missed the past seven practices due to an arm injury, and tackle Aviante Collins (leg), nose tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, running back Ameer Abdullah and defensive end Ade Aruna.

Running back Dalvin Cook also may not play as Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has said he’s wary of putting Cook on artificial turf ahead of the season. Cook suited up, but did not play during last week’s preseason opener in New Orleans.

Starters, including quarterback Kirk Cousins, are expected to play through the first quarter, at least.

Two players on the Physically Unable to Perform list — cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) and tight end David Morgan — also won’t play. Neither will defensive end Tashawn Bower (Achilles), who remains on the non-football injury list. Zimmer has not said whether Hughes or Morgan will be ready for Sept. 8’s regular season opener vs. the Falcons.