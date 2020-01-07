TOKYO — Defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan's investigation against him is flawed and biased, aimed at taking him down.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mexico upset by US plan to send Mexicans to Guatemala
As the United States moved aggressively over the past year to sharply reduce the number of asylum seekers arriving at its southwest border, Mexicans were spared. But now Mexico is expressing its displeasure at U.S. plans to send Mexican asylum seekers some 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) south to Guatemala.
World
Mexico bus-train crash hurts nearly 3 dozen, deaths reported
A bus carrying day laborers was struck by a cargo train in northwestern Mexico on Tuesday, injuring nearly three dozen people, officials said, and there were media reports of multiple fatalities.
World
UN says clashes in Sudan's Darfur displace 40,000
A U.N. humanitarian agency said Tuesday that tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's West Darfur province have displaced about 40,000 people, with thousands crossing to neighboring Chad.
World
Carlos Ghosn's defense calls Nissan investigation flawed
The defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan's investigation that accuses him of financial misconduct is flawed and biased, not independent, and aimed only at taking him down.
World
Defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan's investigation against him is flawed and biased, aimed at taking him down
Defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan's investigation against him is flawed and biased, aimed at taking him down.