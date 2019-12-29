MOBILE, Ala. — Chad Lott had 16 points as South Alabama rolled past crosstown NAIA foe Mobile 76-47 on Saturday.
Josh Ajayi added 15 points for the Jaguars and Trhae Mtichell 13.
South Alabama (7-6) held the Rams to 28.6 percent shooting, it's best defensive game of the season. The Janguars shot 53
Trenton Short had 12 points for the Rams.
Mobile coach Darnell Archey was a South Alabama assistant from 2013-18.
