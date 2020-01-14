ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell held Division III Elmira to 33 points on 24.5% shooting on the way to a 70-33 win on Monday night. Both marks represented season bests for the Big Red.
Riley Voss had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Cornell (3-10), and Josh Warren added 10 points.
Shawn Backus had 13 points for the Soaring Eagles, who had 22 turnovers and were outrebounded 40-30.
Cornell (3-10) takes on Columbia on the road on Saturday.
