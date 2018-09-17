NEW YORK — The lawyer for a New York City transit worker charged in a possible road-rage killing says he believes police arrested the wrong person.
Bus maintenance worker Gifford Hunter was arraigned Monday in the death of off-duty correction officer Jonathan Narain. Correction officers packed the courtroom.
Police say Narain and Hunter, who was on a motorcycle, argued before Hunter opened fire at a Queens intersection and sped away early Friday.
Defense attorney Kenneth Finkelman tells WCBS that Hunter has no criminal record and doesn't own a gun.
