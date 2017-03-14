The attorneys representing officer Jeronimo Yanez in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile filed a motion asking prosecutors to turn over any evidence that their witnesses may be biased or unreliable.

The motion, which does not cite reasons why the defense believes witnesses may be biased or accuse specific individuals of being unreliable, asked that a judge order the Ramsey County attorney’s office to comply without arguing the matter in a motion hearing.

The defense also asked for, “Information known to the government which is favorable to the defense, whether or not technically admissible in court, and which is material to the issues of guilt and/or punishment.

“This includes all information that the requisite elements required to prove any of the charged offenses cannot be met.”

Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, was charged Nov. 16 with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm in the death of Castile, 32, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6, and for endangering Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her 4-year-old daughter, who were in the car.

Reynolds streamed the shooting’s aftermath live on Facebook. The killing set off widespread protests and came in the midst of several instances across the country of black men having fatal encounters with police.

Yanez, who is on leave from the police department, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 27 to the charges.

Earl Gray, one of Yanez’s three attorneys, said more motions will be filed that will clarify the defense’s requests.

“Basically, you have to request exculpatory material and be specific about it to make your record in case it is not disclosed,” Gray said. “So, what we’re doing is we’re pointing out what we believe the state has … We’re just covering all bases.”

The motion, which appeared in the court system Tuesday, requested evidence in possession of the FBI, U.S. Department of Justice and other government agencies.

The request includes statements of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents “made internally to other agents or supervisors and not produced in the case report.” and “The rough notes, or handwritten summaries, or initial computer entries, made by any BCA Agent involved in this investigation ...”

Gray and fellow defense attorneys, Paul Engh and Thomas Kelly, specifically named prosecution expert Jeffrey Noble in their motion, asking for data on all of Noble’s prior testimony, his contract with the Ramsey County Attorneys’ Office, transcripts of his testimony and other information.

Although the defense is requesting that a judge grant their motion without a hearing, a motion hearing had previously been scheduled for April 4. A trial date had also been set for May 30.

After Yanez’s plea hearing, Kelly said that he planned to file a motion for a change of venue for the trial.

Judge William Leary III denied a defense request earlier in February to dismiss the case against Yanez.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib