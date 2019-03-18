NEW YORK — Defense lawyers for a man charged with killing eight people in a New York City terrorist attack say the U.S. surveilled their client surreptitiously and perhaps illegally for years.

The lawyers said in a court filing Monday that they think Sayfullo Saipov's (sy-foo-LOH' sah-YEE'-pawf's) electronic communications may have been vacuumed up through bulk surveillance or by targeting individuals overseas.

They are demanding more U.S. disclosures to defend Saipov in a death penalty case arising from the Oct. 31, 2017 attack.

Saipov has pleaded not guilty to charges that he drove a truck down a Manhattan bike path on Halloween in 2017, running over cyclists, before crashing his vehicle into a school bus. He was shot by a police officer and arrested at the scene.