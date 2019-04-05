MINNEAPOLIS — The attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed woman is quizzing potential jurors about decision-making in high-stress situations.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor shot the dual Australian-U.S. citizen when she approached his squad car minutes after calling 911 to report a possible assault near her home.

Attorney Thomas Plunkett sought to ask prospective jurors Friday whether they had heard of police officers being ambushed. After prosecutors objected, Plunkett shifted to questions about handling stressful situations.

Plunkett also asked how the potential jurors felt upon seeing Noor, a Somali American who's also Muslim. Some responded that they initially thought the suit-wearing Noor was on the defense team.

Jury selection is in its fifth day.