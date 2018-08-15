MASON, Ohio — Defending U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens overcame a thumb injury to cruise into the third round of the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over qualifier Tatjana Maria on Wednesday.
A trainer applied a bandage to the third-seeded Stephens' right thumb between the third and fourth games of the second set of this U.S. Open tuneup. The match was Stephens' first since losing on Sunday to Simona Halep in the finals at Montreal.
Sloane's semifinal appearance last season is her best Cincinnati finish in six previous appearances.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
PGA Tour's bubble players take center stage at Wyndham
It's time for the PGA Tour's bubble players to take center stage.The field at the Wyndham Championship is once again packed with players trying to…
Sports
Timberwolves to have affiliate team in NBA 2K esports league
The NBA deserves credit for its attempts to court a young and technology-forward audience, and the formation of an NBA 2K League is part of…
Vikings
Everson Griffen missing Vikings practices after cutting his leg
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who hasn't practiced since Saturday's game in Denver, should be back soon after dealing with an odd off-field injury. Sources…
Outdoors
Dentist, self-taught painter wins second Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest
Richard Goodkind's acrylic painting of an idle brook trout submerged under a fallen tree won out over nine submissions
Sports
Defending US Open champ Stephens wins Cincy opener
Defending U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens overcame a thumb injury to cruise into the third round of the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over qualifier Tatjana Maria on Wednesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.