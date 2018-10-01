DULUTH, Minn. — Defending NCAA national champion Minnesota Duluth is ranked No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine preseason poll.
The Bulldogs received 505 points and 30 first-place votes in the poll released Monday.
Ohio State University was second in the preseason poll, followed by Notre Dame, St. Cloud State and Providence College rounding out the top five.
The Big Ten had the most schools with five teams in the rankings. The NCHC was next with four.
The Hockey East Association had three teams ranked, ECAC Hockey had two and the WCHA one.
