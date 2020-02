Three-time defending Class 2A champion Edina and two-time defending 1A champion Breck drew the top seeds for this week's girls' hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

The 2-5 seeds in 2A are Andover, Minnetonka, Maple Grove and Hill-Murray.

The 2-5 seeds in 1A are Warroad, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, South St. Paul and Rochester Lourdes.

CLASS 2A schedule

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Andover (25-2) vs. Farmington (18-10), 11 a.m.

• Minnetonka (21-6-1) vs. Roseau (21-5-2), 1 p.m.

• Burnsville (19-7-2) vs. Edina (26-1), 6 p.m.

• Hill-Murray (18-9-1) vs. Maple Grove (20-6-1), 8 p.m.

Friday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday • Championship

• Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A schedule

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

• Willmar (18-8-1) vs. Warroad (21-4-2), 11 a.m.

• Hutchinson (21-7) vs. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (25-3), 1 p.m.

• Breck (22-6) vs. Luverne (22-4-1), 6 p.m.

• Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota (17-10) vs. South St. Paul (19-7-1), 8 p.m.

Friday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Saturday • Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.