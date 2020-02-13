The Minnesota high school dance community will take over Target Center on Friday and Saturday for the 46th dance team state competition.

The competition on Friday will crown jazz team champions in the state's three classes. The high-kick competition is Saturday.

The defending champions return in all three classes for both events.

In the jazz competition, Wayzata (3A), Totino-Grace (2A) and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd (1A) are seeking to repeat.

Wayzata is trying for its third consecutive championship and ninth overall. Totino-Grace and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson Boyd are looking to win for the second consecutive year. A Totino-Grace victory would be the team's 10th jazz title, most of any Class 2A program since the Minnesota State High School League began overseeing the tournament in 1997. Overall, 16 of 18 jazz team finalists from 2019 return to compete in the 2020 tournament.

On Saturday, Wayzata and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd will try to defend high-kick titles. Sartell-St. Stephen (2A), the other returning champion, is trying to win its fourth consecutive high-kick championship. Of the 2019 finalists, 15 return to compete in the category.

The competitions in each style of dance follow the same format. In each class, 12 teams compete in a first round to determine six finalists. The first round on both days features Class 1A teams beginning at 11:30 a.m. Teams in Class 2A and 3A begin their first round at 2 p.m.

The six finalists in each class perform their routines again, with Class 1A beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the other two classes at 7:15 p.m.

Judges use a 100-point scale to score team performances. They award points using criteria such as execution, choreography, difficulty, routine effectiveness and a fifth category tailored for the jazz or high-kick performance.

