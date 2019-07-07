LYON, France — The United States will be vying for its fourth Women's World Cup title when it meets European champion the Netherlands on Sunday.
The U.S. is the defending champion, while the Dutch women are appearing in their first World Cup final.
Both sides had narrow wins in the semifinals, with the U.S. beating a physical England team 2-1 and the Dutch needing extra time to overcome Sweden 1-0.
The finalists both have female coaches. Jill Ellis leads the United States and Sarina Wiegman is in charge of the Netherlands.
It's the first time since 2003 that two women have coached against each other in the final.
In the most recent meeting between the two teams, the U.S. won 3-1 at home in 2016.
