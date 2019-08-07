MONTREAL — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal opened his Rogers Cup title defense Wednesday, beating England's Daniel Evans 7-6 (6), 6-4 in a second-round match delayed by rain three times.
After rain delays of six and 30 minutes, Nadal fought off two set points in the first-set tiebreaker. Play was stopped for 1 hour, 56 minutes with Nadal leading 2-0 in the second set.
The 33-year-old Spanish star is a four-time Rogers Cup champion.
Also, 14th seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Australia's John Millman.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Braves hit 4 homers in 11-7 win to take series from Twins
The Minnesota Twins have put on quite the power display this season at Target Field.
High Schools
Another top high school basketball player leaves Minnesota for prep school
Alexandria's 6-foot-11 power forward Treyton Thompson is headed to La Lumiere, a prep basketball powerhouse in Indiana.
Twins
Nova pitches 8 scoreless, White Sox beat Tigers 8-1
The Chicago White Sox came to Detroit on Monday with baseball's third-worst offense.
Twins
2 senators ask MLB for data on foul ball injuries
Illinois' two senators have urged Major League Baseball to be more transparent about fans who are injured by foul balls, saying the lack of data is creating confusion about the extent of the problem.
Sports
Biles on USA Gymnastics' failures: 'You couldn't protect us'
The mix of rage, disappointment and grief are still there. Just under the surface.