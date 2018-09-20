ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — St. Petersburg Open defending champion Damir Dzumhur reached the quarterfinals by beating Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.
Dzumhur landed 70 percent of his first serves on his way to a win which set up a quarterfinal with Stan Wawrinka.
Also, 19-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated Italian player Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-0 and lined up a quarterfinal against Martin Klizan.
The eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia prevailed against Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4 in their second-round match.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
From G League to GM, 76ers turn franchise over to Brand
Only two years out of the NBA, Elton Brand is set to return to the league as a 39-year-old general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Vikings
Packers-Redskins Capsule
GREEN BAY (1-0-1) at WASHINGTON (1-1)Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FoxOPENING LINE — Packers by 1½RECORD VS. SPREAD — Green Bay 0-1, Washington 1-1SERIES RECORD —…
Gophers
Recently retired Gophers football player Nick Connelly dies at 22
Connelly retired from the football team last season after suffering a concussion.
Gophers
Texas Tech's Alan Bowman leads Big 12's emerging young stars
Sure, Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury is gushing about quarterback Alan Bowman's fast start. What surprises him most is the freshman's ability so far to limit his mistakes.
Wild
Wild's Dubnyk, Koivu, Parise set to make preseason debut vs. Stars
The Wild will roll out yet another new look when it hosts the Stars Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.