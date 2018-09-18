ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Defending champion Damir Dzumhur advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open after beating Austrian qualifier Lucas Miedler 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.
Dzumhur bounced back from 3-0 down in the opening set by winning 10 of the following 12 games.
The sixth-seeded Bosnian will face either Argentine player Guido Pella or Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka. Stan Wawrinka is a possible quarterfinal opponent.
Last year, Dzumhur became the first man to win both of the ATP Tour's Russian events in a single season after victory in St. Petersburg and at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.