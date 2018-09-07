DULUTH, Minn. — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man as he stood on a Duluth sidewalk in a group of people is charged with his death.

Authorities say Jamal Jackson approached 31-year-old Scott Pennington and shot him in the face last Saturday. WDIO-TV reports witnesses told police Jackson had bragged about having a gun. Prosecutors say there was no evidence of a dispute between the two and that Jackson was cold and calculated in his actions.

Jackson is charged with second-degree murder. He's being held on $750,000 bail. His public defender, Gerald Wallace, argued for lower bail Thursday, saying the 25-year-old Duluth native and Central High School graduate has a limited criminal history and was employed prior to his arrest.

He's due back in court Sept. 24.