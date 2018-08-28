DULUTH, Minn. — The second defendant in a Duluth homicide case has pleaded not guilty.
WDIO-TV reports Orin Vann entered the plea to a felony firearm violation in court Monday. An aiding offender charge was dismissed.
The primary defendant in the homicide, Aaron Humphreys, was found not guilty of second-degree homicide last month. Eric Burns was shot and killed during a fight outside the Bedrock bar in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in October 2016.
Vann originally told police that he was the one who killed Burns. He is due back in court Oct. 15.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Ramsey Co. to sell former munitions plant site to developer for $63M
The deal begins to fill in some of the blanks in the development of the 427-acre site of the former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant in Arden Hills.
National
RAGA readies $2.5 million ad buy for Schimel
The Republican Attorneys General Association is preparing to launch a $2.5 million television ad campaign supporting Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel.
Local
Storms in Wisconsin, Minnesota prompt evacuations, flooding
Heavy rains pounded Wisconsin and Minnesota Monday night, prompting evacuation orders for about 100 residents in one small Wisconsin town and flash flooding in parts of Minnesota, where people at a council meeting briefly took cover in a basement.
National
Pence coming to Milwaukee for Vukmir fundraiser
Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Milwaukee on Thursday to raise money for U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir.
West Metro
Driver dies in Carver County collision with semi
The crash occurred on Hwy. 212, roughly halfway between Norwood Young America and Cologne.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.