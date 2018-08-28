DULUTH, Minn. — The second defendant in a Duluth homicide case has pleaded not guilty.

WDIO-TV reports Orin Vann entered the plea to a felony firearm violation in court Monday. An aiding offender charge was dismissed.

The primary defendant in the homicide, Aaron Humphreys, was found not guilty of second-degree homicide last month. Eric Burns was shot and killed during a fight outside the Bedrock bar in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in October 2016.

Vann originally told police that he was the one who killed Burns. He is due back in court Oct. 15.